TNPL 2018: Karaikudi Kaalai pip Dragons to take pole position

Chasing 178 runs for victory, Karaikudi Kaalai openers began in thunderous fashion by scoring 81 runs in Powerplay. Captain Srikkanth Anirudha 43 (18b, 4x4, 3x6) and V Aaditya 49 (29b, 6x4, 2x6) provided the perfect start with an opening stand of 94 from 46 balls.

The Kaalai's middle-order took control of the chase after the openers departed and steadily marched towards the target. R Rajkumar, batting at No 3, closed out the chase with an unbeaten 41 (31b, 3x4, 2x6).

It was Kaalai's fourth consecutive win after losing their opening match in the Super Over. With a superior NRR they displace Dindigul Dragons at the top.

As we get into the business end of the tournament, here's how the teams are stacked up. Who is your pick for top 4 finish? #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/0QM3BrDUxJ — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 30, 2018

Earlier, opting to bat, Dragons began cautiously and the innings meandered to 107/3 in 15 overs with B Anirudh making 53 (42b, 5x4, 1x6). R Vivek then hit left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath for 32 runs (6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4) in one over, the most in an over in the TNPL history.

The blitz from Vivek 42 (13b, 2x4, 5x6) lifted the Dragons to 146/4 in 16.3 overs. However, in the next 21 balls, the Dragons managed only 31 runs and lost six wickets.

Pacer Ashwath Mukunthan, playing his first match of the season for iDream Karaikudi Kaalai, picked up 5-36 with clever use of well-disguised slower balls. Dindigul Dragons ultimately folded up for 177 all out in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons: 177 all out in 20 overs (Anirudh Sita Ram 53, R Vivek 42, Ashwath M 5-36, V Yo Mahesh 2-30) lost to iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: 179/4 in 18.3 overs (V Aaditya 49, S Anirudha 43, R Rajkumar n.o. 41) by 6 wickets.