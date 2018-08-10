Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

TNPL 2018: Kovai Kings beat Karaikudi Kaalai to enter Qualifier 2

Posted By:
Kovai Kings served well by a fifty by Abhinav Mukund in their win over Karaikudy Kaalai
Kovai Kings served well by a fifty by Abhinav Mukund in their win over Karaikudy Kaalai

Dindigul, August 10: Lyca Kovai Kings defeated iDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 24 runs in a low-scoring Eliminator at the NPR College ground in Natham (Dindigul) on Thursday (August 9), and will meet Siechem Madurai Panthers in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday (August 10), in the 2018 Sankar Cement-TNPL.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will travel to Chennai for the final against Dindigul Dragons to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (August 12).

Chasing 138 to win, Karaikudi Kaalai lost their captain and batting mainstay S Anirudha for 11 (10b, 2x4) in the third over that triggered off a collapse as the side went from 14/0 to 23/4.

Maan K Bafna 40 (38b, 2x4, 2x6) tried his best to keep Karaikudi Kaalai alive but failed to get sufficient support aside of No 9 Kishan Kumar 25 (21b, 2x4, 1x6). For Kovai Kings, medium pacers T Natarajan (4-24) and K Vignesh (3-19) excelled.

Earlier, put in to bat, Kovai Kings began with an opening-wicket stand of 34 runs but the inning nosedived after Shahrukh Khan's dismissal. Captain Abhinav Mukund 51 (46b, 4x4, 1x6) waged a lone battle while the middle-order capitulated.

Medium-pacer R Rajkumar picked up 4-30 for Karaikudi Kaalai before Kovai Kings, with useful contributions from the lower middle-order, reached 137/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings: 137/8 in 20 overs (A Mukund 51, R Rajkumar 4-30, Kishan Kumar 2-27) bt iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: 113 all out in 19.4 overs (Maan Bafna 40, Kishan Kumar 25, T Natarajan 4-24, K Vignesh 3-19) by 24 runs.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue