TNPL 2018: Kovai Kings beat Karaikudi Kaalai to enter Qualifier 2

The winner of Qualifier 2 will travel to Chennai for the final against Dindigul Dragons to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (August 12).

Chasing 138 to win, Karaikudi Kaalai lost their captain and batting mainstay S Anirudha for 11 (10b, 2x4) in the third over that triggered off a collapse as the side went from 14/0 to 23/4.

Can @LycaKovaiKings carry forward the momentum from their Eliminator win or will @maduraipanthers make most of their second lease of life?



Find out who joins @DindigulDragons in Sunday's final only on Star Sports 1 and Tamil from 7 PM onwards! #SMPvLKK #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/0jqBXlQxLe — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 10, 2018

Maan K Bafna 40 (38b, 2x4, 2x6) tried his best to keep Karaikudi Kaalai alive but failed to get sufficient support aside of No 9 Kishan Kumar 25 (21b, 2x4, 1x6). For Kovai Kings, medium pacers T Natarajan (4-24) and K Vignesh (3-19) excelled.

Earlier, put in to bat, Kovai Kings began with an opening-wicket stand of 34 runs but the inning nosedived after Shahrukh Khan's dismissal. Captain Abhinav Mukund 51 (46b, 4x4, 1x6) waged a lone battle while the middle-order capitulated.

Medium-pacer R Rajkumar picked up 4-30 for Karaikudi Kaalai before Kovai Kings, with useful contributions from the lower middle-order, reached 137/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings: 137/8 in 20 overs (A Mukund 51, R Rajkumar 4-30, Kishan Kumar 2-27) bt iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: 113 all out in 19.4 overs (Maan Bafna 40, Kishan Kumar 25, T Natarajan 4-24, K Vignesh 3-19) by 24 runs.