TNPL 2018: Kovai Kings beat Karaikudi Kaalai to enter Qualifier 2

Dindigul, August 10: Lyca Kovai Kings defeated iDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 24 runs in a low-scoring Eliminator at the NPR College ground in Natham (Dindigul) on Thursday (August 9), and will meet Siechem Madurai Panthers in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday (August 10), in the 2018 Sankar Cement-TNPL.
The winner of Qualifier 2 will travel to Chennai for the final against Dindigul Dragons to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (August 12).
Chasing 138 to win, Karaikudi Kaalai lost their captain and batting mainstay S Anirudha for 11 (10b, 2x4) in the third over that triggered off a collapse as the side went from 14/0 to 23/4.
Can @LycaKovaiKings carry forward the momentum from their Eliminator win or will @maduraipanthers make most of their second lease of life?— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 10, 2018
Find out who joins @DindigulDragons in Sunday's final only on Star Sports 1 and Tamil from 7 PM onwards! #SMPvLKK #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/0jqBXlQxLe
Maan K Bafna 40 (38b, 2x4, 2x6) tried his best to keep Karaikudi Kaalai alive but failed to get sufficient support aside of No 9 Kishan Kumar 25 (21b, 2x4, 1x6). For Kovai Kings, medium pacers T Natarajan (4-24) and K Vignesh (3-19) excelled.
Earlier, put in to bat, Kovai Kings began with an opening-wicket stand of 34 runs but the inning nosedived after Shahrukh Khan's dismissal. Captain Abhinav Mukund 51 (46b, 4x4, 1x6) waged a lone battle while the middle-order capitulated.
Medium-pacer R Rajkumar picked up 4-30 for Karaikudi Kaalai before Kovai Kings, with useful contributions from the lower middle-order, reached 137/8 in 20 overs.
Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings: 137/8 in 20 overs (A Mukund 51, R Rajkumar 4-30, Kishan Kumar 2-27) bt iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: 113 all out in 19.4 overs (Maan Bafna 40, Kishan Kumar 25, T Natarajan 4-24, K Vignesh 3-19) by 24 runs.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here