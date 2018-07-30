Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

TNPL 2018: Madurai Panthers steamroll Trichy Warriors

Posted By:
Thalaivan Sargunam and KB Arun Karthik power Madurai Panthers with forceful fifties
Thalaivan Sargunam and KB Arun Karthik power Madurai Panthers with forceful fifties

Tirunelveli, July 30: Siechem Madurai Panthers cruised to their fourth consecutive win in the TNPL 2018 Sankar as they crushed Ruby Trichy Warriors by five wickets at the ICL Sankar Nagar ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday (July 29).

Thalaivan Sargunam, continuing his explosive form, played another stormy innings of 70 (36) to ensure that the chase of 176 was never out of Panthers' control. KB Arun Karthik played the supporting role early and took control after Sargunam's dismissal to score an unbeaten 80 (45b, 5x4, 5x6) to close out the chase.

FULL SCOREBOARD

The victory propels Siechem Madurai Panthers to the second spot in the points table with four wins from five games. Trichy Warriors, with the third loss on the trot, have to comeback strong in their remaining games to claim a spot in the Playoffs.

Sargunam, who came out to bat in the third over, was severe on the Warriors bowlers straightaway. His stroke-filled innings of 70 (36b) contained six sixes and five boundaries. Trichy Warriors had no escape with KB Arun Karthik continuing strongly.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Trichy Warriors began well with Bharath Shankar 29 (23b, 3x4, 2x6) and the new opener Mani Bharathy stitching together an opening stand of 59 runs from 47 balls.

The middle overs were then dominated by the Panthers bowlers as they kept the Warriors quiet with left-arm spinner Rahil Shah (3-27) being the lead wicket-taker. Trichy Warriors wrested back control with V Saravanan n.o. 52 (28b, 4x4, 3x6) and Suresh Kumar 42 not out (26b, 5x4, 1x6) scoring 54 runs from the final four overs, 21 of them in the last over bowled by J Kousik.

Brief scores: Ruby Trichy Warriors: 175/4 in 20 overs (V Saravanan 52 n.o, Suresh Kumar S 42 n.o, Mani Bharathy 33, Bharath Shankar 29, Rahil Shah 3-27) lost to Siechem Madurai Panthers: 176/5 in 18.2 overs (KB Arun Karthik 80 n.o, T Sargunam 70, C Ganapathy 2-28) by five wickets.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue