TNPL 2018: Madurai Panthers steamroll Trichy Warriors

Thalaivan Sargunam, continuing his explosive form, played another stormy innings of 70 (36) to ensure that the chase of 176 was never out of Panthers' control. KB Arun Karthik played the supporting role early and took control after Sargunam's dismissal to score an unbeaten 80 (45b, 5x4, 5x6) to close out the chase.

FULL SCOREBOARD

The victory propels Siechem Madurai Panthers to the second spot in the points table with four wins from five games. Trichy Warriors, with the third loss on the trot, have to comeback strong in their remaining games to claim a spot in the Playoffs.

Sargunam, who came out to bat in the third over, was severe on the Warriors bowlers straightaway. His stroke-filled innings of 70 (36b) contained six sixes and five boundaries. Trichy Warriors had no escape with KB Arun Karthik continuing strongly.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Trichy Warriors began well with Bharath Shankar 29 (23b, 3x4, 2x6) and the new opener Mani Bharathy stitching together an opening stand of 59 runs from 47 balls.

The middle overs were then dominated by the Panthers bowlers as they kept the Warriors quiet with left-arm spinner Rahil Shah (3-27) being the lead wicket-taker. Trichy Warriors wrested back control with V Saravanan n.o. 52 (28b, 4x4, 3x6) and Suresh Kumar 42 not out (26b, 5x4, 1x6) scoring 54 runs from the final four overs, 21 of them in the last over bowled by J Kousik.

Brief scores: Ruby Trichy Warriors: 175/4 in 20 overs (V Saravanan 52 n.o, Suresh Kumar S 42 n.o, Mani Bharathy 33, Bharath Shankar 29, Rahil Shah 3-27) lost to Siechem Madurai Panthers: 176/5 in 18.2 overs (KB Arun Karthik 80 n.o, T Sargunam 70, C Ganapathy 2-28) by five wickets.