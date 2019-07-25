TNPL 2019: Kovai Kings vs Tuti Patriots: Preview, where to watch, timing, head to head, probable XI

The Patriots' opening match against defending champions Madurai Panthers was a forgettable affair as they could only muster 124-8 in 20 overs before eventually losing by nine wickets. The bowling also faltered as they conceded 19 wides.

In contrast, Kovai Kings have no such worries and will be hoping to continue their winning ways after defeating VB Kanchi Veerans by eight wickets in their opening match of the season. The Patriots can gain confidence from their head to head record against LKK, whom they have defeated twice in three meetings.

Match timing: 7:15 PM onwards

Live on: Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Head to Head: Kovai Kings 1, Tuti Patriots 2

TEAMS: Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.