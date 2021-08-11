TNPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Trichy storm into final with gritty win

The Qualifier 1 was a rerun of the last league match when Trichy chased down Chepauk's total to top the league standings.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Trichy went a step better by overcoming a stiff target of 154 with Nidhish (55 off 45 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and Adithya (66 not out off 45 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) leading the charge.

Trichy finished on 157-5 in 19.5 overs to extend their fairytale run in the tournament. The left-handed duo came together with the side struggling at 44-3 after 5 overs and they not only steered the side out of trouble but put them on path to victory with a 93-run partnership off 76 balls.

The victory did not come easy as Chepauk's most experienced spinners Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Manimaran Siddharth (2-23) made life difficult for the Trichy batsmen in the final two overs. But Adithya ended the tension with a massive six off Siddharth over deep midwicket to spark wild celebrations in the Trichy dugout.

It was apt that the 30-year-old Adithya finished the game in style as he has been with the franchise from the start. He revealed later that he backed himself to come up with that big hit with three needed off the last two balls.

"I think I am experienced enough to do this role, I have to play the 20 overs. We have a lot of youngsters so I had to take it till the end. I was confident enough to hit the ball out of the ground, so I backed myself and I'm really happy it came out well," he said.

Trichy began their innings in a whirlwind fashion collecting 24 runs in the second over bowled by Rahul Dev. The pacer erred in line and length and paid a heavy price with Nidhish smashing a four and two sixes after opener Santosh Shiv (5) had hit the first ball for a four before getting out in the same over.

Although Chepauk hit back by claiming two wickets, they could not get past Nidhish and Adithya, who returned to haunt them again following their 76-run partnership in Trichy's seven-wicket win last Sunday.

All is not lost for Chepauk, who will get a second shot to enter the final when they take on the winners of Wednesday's Eliminator (Dindigul Dragons v Lyca Kovai Kings) on Friday.

Earlier, Chepauk rode on the young shoulders of Sunderaraman Radhakrishnan to post a competitive total. The 22-year-old Radhakrishnan came good for the second match in succession by striking an unbeaten 82 off 54 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) to lift Chepauk to 153-3 in 20 overs.

Just two days ago, he scored a tenacious 55 against the same opposition in his second TNPL match and he carried that confidence and form into this game.

Chepauk were in a spot of bother after losing two of their top batsmen - Gandhi (1) and Narayan Jagadeesan (14 off 13 balls, 2 fours) - back in the pavilion for 23 runs in the third over. But Radhakrishnan began rebuilding the innings with Uthirasamy Sasidev (23 of 29 balls, 1 six) by raising 66 runs off 57 balls for the third wicket with his contribution being 42 off 28 balls.

The Coimbatore lad found another able ally in veteran Rajagopal Sathish (29 not out off 22 balls, (4 fours), after the departure of Sasidev, and together they added 64 runs off 44 balls for the fourth wicket.

Trichy, who had won the toss and decided to bowl first, did not have much to shout about. Pacer P Saravana Kumar (2-32) and left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (1-26) were the only bowlers to be among the wickets.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies: 153-3 in 20 overs (S Radhakrishnan 82 not out, R Sathish 29 not out, U Sasidev 23; P Saravana Kumar 2-32, M Mathivanan 1-26) lost to Trichy Warriors: 157-5 in 19.5 overs (Adithya Ganesh 66 not out, Nidhish Rajagopal 55; M Siddharth 2-23, R Sathish 1-19, Rahul D 1-24) by 5 wickets.

Match Awards

Koo App Most Number of 6s: S Radhakrishnan, Nidhish S Rajagopal Shriram

Most Number of 4s: S Radhakrishnan

Dream 11 Game Changer of the Match: Nidhish S Rajagopal

Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Match: P Saravana Kumar

BKT Tires- Commander of the Match: S Radhakrishnan

Shriram Capital Player of the Match: Adithya Ganesh