TNPL Qualifier and Eliminator postponed after Karunanidhi's death

The TNPL 2018 Qualifier 1 match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers was scheduled to be played on Tuesday (August 7) and it stand cancelled. The Eliminator match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Karaikudi Kaalai on Wednesday (August 8) was also cancelled as the state dives into a seven-day mourning.

Karunanidhi passed away at 6.10 pm on Tuesday at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai and he was 94. TNPL confirmed the news of the cancellation of matches on their official Twitter account.

We express our heartfelt condolences for the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr. M Karunanidhi. — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 7, 2018

Today's Qualifier 1 Match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, has been abandoned due to demise of former Tamil nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr. M Karunanidhi.



Qualifier 1 will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 7, 2018

Also, Tomorrow's Eliminator match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai has been cancelled.



Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 7, 2018

"The Qualifier 1 Match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, has been abandoned due to demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi."

"Also, Tomorrow's Eliminator match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai has been cancelled. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly," TNPL informed on Twitter. TNPL will soon come up with the updated schedule soon.

Dragons topped the table after league stage of the tournament as they won five out of their seven league stage matches. Panthers finished second with a similar win-loss record but with inferior net run rate.

ovai Kings and Kaalai finished third and fourth in the points table with eight points each. The winner of Qualifier 1 will enter the final while the loser will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will meet in the final of the tournament.