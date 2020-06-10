Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hain: Skipper Kohli trolls teammate over DRS

And the unprecedented lockdown, has seen the Indian skipper making the most of his free time. Kohli has been active on social media, engaging in live interviews with teammates and former players. The skipper has also kept the fans entertained as he and his wife Anushka Sharma shared some fun videos and trolled each other on social media. Kohli also shared several of his workout videos to give his fans a glimpse into his life in lockdown.

The Indian skipper, who is know for his snappy sense of humour, never misses out on opportunities to pull his teammate’s legs or engage in a friendly banter. After having a go at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and David Warner, the skipper had a go at all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday. Kohli took a dig at Jadeja over DRS.

Jadeja took to social media site Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback post featuring him and the skipper. Kohli can be seen signalling for DRS in the image. While commenting on the picture, Jadeja claimed that Kohli is the more eager one to opt for reviews. The all-rounder captioned his post, “Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn’t ask you to take the review).”

Not one to shy away from a friendly banter, Kohli promptly replied to the post, as he trolled Jadeja for always having doubts after opting for a review.

Kohli commented on the post, saying, “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hain. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it’s out. But after asking for the review, you always have doubts).”

Both Kohli and Jadeja have been vital members of the Indian team and Kohli’s trolling of his teammate surely gave fans something to laugh about.