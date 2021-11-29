U19 Triangular Series: Ravikumar, Aum Kanabar picked as replacements

India B fast bowler Vasu Vats suffered an injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. He will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury.

Fast bowlers Ravikumar from Cricket Association of Bengal and Aum Kanabar from Saurashtra Cricket Association have been added to India B while Rishit Reddy from Hyderabad Cricket Association has been added to India A.

The triangular series, organised in the build-up to next year's U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, also involves Bangladesh as the third team. The summit clash is slated for December 7.

Squads:

India U-19 A:

SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal and Rishit Reddy.

India U-19 B:

Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Mohammad Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger, Ravikumar and Aum Kanabar.

Source: BCCI