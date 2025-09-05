Cricket Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India’s Squad for Australia ODIs, Women’s World Cup 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 12:53 [IST]

India suffered a setback ahead of a busy home season in women's cricket as wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 due to a knee injury.

The BCCI confirmed on Thursday that Bhatia sustained the injury to her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. "The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia's progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery," the board said in an official release.

In her absence, Assam's Uma Chetry has been drafted into the senior squad. The call-up marks a significant step for the 21-year-old, who was earlier slated to represent India A in a World Cup warm-up match. "Chetry, who now is a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, will no longer be a part of the India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the World Cup," the statement added.

Chetry's international record so far has been modest. In seven T20Is, she has managed 37 runs across four innings, with a highest score of 24. Her strike rate, just over 90, underlines the work she still needs to put into her batting at the top level. Notably, she is yet to clear the ropes in her brief career. Despite the numbers, selectors have backed her wicketkeeping skills and potential as a long-term investment.

India will begin their three-match ODI series against Australia on September 14 in Mullanpur, which will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the global tournament. Following the series, the Women in Blue are scheduled to play two World Cup warm-up games in Bengaluru before shifting base to Guwahati.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, gets underway on September 30. India are set to face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati, hoping to kick off their campaign on a strong note despite the setback of losing an experienced player like Bhatia.