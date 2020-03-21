Umar Akmal charged by PCB with two breaches of anti-corruption code

The batsman was provisionally suspended from all cricket-related activities on February 20 under article 4.7.1 of the code, but the PCB did not give any further details of alleged wrongdoing.

Akmal has now been deemed to have breached article 2.4.4 in two unrelated incidents.

PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit level multiple charges of breach on Umar Akmal

The 29-year-old has been charged with "failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this anti-corruption code".

Akmal has until March 31 to respond in writing. If guilty, he could be handed a suspension ranging from six months to a lifetime ban.

He has played 121 ODIs and 84 Twenty20 Internationals, also featuring in 16 Tests between 2009 and 2011.