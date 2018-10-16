Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Umesh Yadav back in ODI squad, replaces injured Shardul Thakur

By PTI
umesh yadav

New Delhi, October 16: Paceman Umesh Yadav was on Tuesday (October 16) rewarded for his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket with a recall in the ODI squad as a replacement for injured Shardul Thakur.

The selectors had announced the squad for the first two matches but Thakur has been ruled out of the five-ODI series after sustaining a right adductor tendon injury. His much-awaited Test debut ended in a nightmare in Hyderabad as he bowled only 10 deliveries before hobbling out with a groin strain.

There has been considerable debate as to whether Thakur was fully fit and proper rehabilitation was done before naming him in the Test squad. Umesh got the nod from the selection committee after his superb show in Hyderabad where he got 6 for 88 and 4 for 45 in the two innings.

He has so far picked 105 wickets from 73 ODIs with his last appearance in July against England at the Lord's.

India Squad (first 2 games):

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 20/2 (7.0 vs PAK 282
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 19:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue