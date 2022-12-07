Umran Malik to Kuldeep Sen - India Cricket Players Who Made International Debut In 2022

In total India has used over 40 players across formats in this calendar with injuries, fitness and workload management in mind, and they have surprisingly named seven different captains in the period.

While Rohit Sharma was named the full time captain across formats, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and most recently Hardik Pandya have all donned the captains hat in one or more matches.

2022 saw one veteran in Dinesh Karthik make his comeback to the national side, while the year also saw six cricketer make their international bow on the back of their performance in the Indian Premier League as well as the domestic circuit.

Here we take a look at India cricket players who made international debut in 2022:

Deepak Hooda Four years since he was named in the senior squad, the all-rounder from Baroda finally broke into the national set up in early 2022 when he made his debut on February 6th in a home ODI against West Indies. The 27-year-old also made his T20I debut later in the month against the same opponent on February 24th. Avesh Khan The Madhya Pradesh pacer, who was on the periphery of the national team after consistent performance in IPL, finally earned his first cap on February 20th in a home T20I against West Indies, and later in the year on July 24th, the 25-year-old made his ODI debut against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands. Umran Malik The quick from Jammu & Kashmir made his international bow after an excellent IPL, breaking into the national team first in T20I on June 26 in Ireland and five months later, the 23-year-old earned his ODI cap in the tour of New Zealand on November 25th. Arshdeep Singh The left-arm pacer from Punjab, who is acclaimed has the find for the Men in Blue, made his T20I debut in England on July 7th, and like Umran Malik, the 23-year-old earned his ODI cap on November 25th against New Zealand. Shahbaz Ahmed The Bengal all-rounder, who is known for his left-arm orthodox, was knocking on the national team door with consistent displays on the domestic circuit as well as the IPL, and finally on October 9th, the 27-year-old made his international debut in ODI against South Africa. Kuldeep Sen The 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh pacer, who announced his arrival in the IPL with Rajastha Royals, made his international debut in the ODI format on December 4th against Bangladesh.