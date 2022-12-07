Umran Malik to Kuldeep Sen - India Cricket Players Who Made International Debut In 2022

Deepak Hooda
Four years since he was named in the senior squad, the all-rounder from Baroda finally broke into the national set up in early 2022 when he made his debut on February 6th in a home ODI against West Indies. The 27-year-old also made his T20I debut later in the month against the same opponent on February 24th.
Avesh Khan
The Madhya Pradesh pacer, who was on the periphery of the national team after consistent performance in IPL, finally earned his first cap on February 20th in a home T20I against West Indies, and later in the year on July 24th, the 25-year-old made his ODI debut against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands.
Umran Malik
The quick from Jammu & Kashmir made his international bow after an excellent IPL, breaking into the national team first in T20I on June 26 in Ireland and five months later, the 23-year-old earned his ODI cap in the tour of New Zealand on November 25th.
Arshdeep Singh
The left-arm pacer from Punjab, who is acclaimed has the find for the Men in Blue, made his T20I debut in England on July 7th, and like Umran Malik, the 23-year-old earned his ODI cap on November 25th against New Zealand.
Shahbaz Ahmed
The Bengal all-rounder, who is known for his left-arm orthodox, was knocking on the national team door with consistent displays on the domestic circuit as well as the IPL, and finally on October 9th, the 27-year-old made his international debut in ODI against South Africa.
Kuldeep Sen
The 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh pacer, who announced his arrival in the IPL with Rajastha Royals, made his international debut in the ODI format on December 4th against Bangladesh.