Uncapped Thomas added to Windies squad for second Test

The 21-year-old has represented the Windies in white-ball cricket but has yet to break into the Test side, although he was with the squad for their comprehensive 381-run win in Barbados last week.

Having impressed the Windies selectors, Thomas will remain with Jason Holder's side and could earn his first cap if given the nod on Thursday (January 31).

"Oshane Thomas was with us in Barbados as cover and he has been added to the squad as the 14th player and will remain with the team as an additional fast bowler," said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

"We were all extremely happy with the great result in the first Test. We want to see them put in another solid performance in the second match in Antigua, where we won last year."