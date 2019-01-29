Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Uncapped Thomas added to Windies squad for second Test

By Opta
West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas
West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas

North Sound, January 29: Oshane Thomas could make his Test debut in Antigua after being added to West Indies' squad for the second match against England.

The 21-year-old has represented the Windies in white-ball cricket but has yet to break into the Test side, although he was with the squad for their comprehensive 381-run win in Barbados last week.

Having impressed the Windies selectors, Thomas will remain with Jason Holder's side and could earn his first cap if given the nod on Thursday (January 31).

"Oshane Thomas was with us in Barbados as cover and he has been added to the squad as the 14th player and will remain with the team as an additional fast bowler," said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

"We were all extremely happy with the great result in the first Test. We want to see them put in another solid performance in the second match in Antigua, where we won last year."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue