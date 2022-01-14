Under-19 World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa: Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

India are one of the most successful nations in this format, having won the tournament four times in the past and the latest victory coming in 2018 in New Zealand.

India were runners-up in the last edition held in 2020, losing to Bangladesh in the final.

Under Yash Dhull, India showed some good signs in the warm-up matches while defeating Australia but South Africa will offer them some tough moments.

India coach and former all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar was aware of this and he said India should play without the burden of being the four-time champions.

“There is a huge legacy since India has done so well in this tournament. It doesn’t help that we have won four times. There is a new team, so you have to start afresh,” Kanitkar said during an online media interaction ahead of the marquee event.

“We don’t want to look too far ahead at things like the IPL auction and the Ranji Trophy. What we need to do is to just focus on what we can do in this tournament.

“We, as a coaching unit, keep them focussed on what they can do in the short term,” he added.

Asked about playing under difficult circumstances as players are being forced to stay in bio-bubbles, the former India cricketer said it is better to get used to it than complain.

“Yes….it is a challenge. What we need to realise is that this is the norm now. It is better to get used to it. It is the reality now, staying in the bubble. The boys will be able to learn from this, after this World Cup also, when they need to stay in bubbles, they will be up for it,” he said.

India head into the Under-19 World Cup with a victory in the under-19 Asia Cup and the head coach said it was of great help as the team got to play together.

“It is important because we had not played together as a team. For us, it was important in terms of team building and getting matches under our belt. It has been of great help,” Kanitkar said.

So, here are some essential details like live telecast, live streaming, TV Channel list, IST time, squads etc.

Squads

India U-19: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Vice-Captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

South Africa U-19: George van Heerden (Captain), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

TV Info

Match Date: Saturday, January 15.

Match Time: 6.30 PM IST Onwards

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.