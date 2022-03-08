Used to bowl medium pace to be next Kapil Paaji, says Ashwin

oi-Mark Hoover

Bengaluru, March 8: Humbled to have crossed the legendary Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test scalps, premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he wanted to be a batter and used to bowl medium pace as a child to become the next "Kapil Paaji."



Playing in his 85th match, the 35-year-old Ashwin went past the legendary Kapil's 434 Test scalps to become India's second most successful bowler in the longest format on Sunday (March 6).



He achieved the feat when he dismissed Charith Asalanka during Sri Lanka's second innings in the first Test, which India won be an innings and 222 runs.



"Feeling so humbled. 28 years ago, I was cheering for Kapil Paaji along with my dad when he went past Richard Hadlee's record," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.



"Even in my wildest dream, I never thought of going past his tally of wickets because I always wanted to be a batsman especially when I started off as an eight-year old.



"In 1994, batting was my fascination. Sachin Tendulkar was just emerging into the scene and Kapil Dev, himself was a terrific striker of the ball."