Ravichandran Ashwin leapfrogs Kapil Dev to become second leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket

Ashwin now has 435 Test wickets to his name and the off-spinner surpassed legendary India all-rounder, Dev (434 wickets), on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The 35-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner dismissed Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka to achieve yet another milestone in his career. Asalanka was caught at slip cordon by Virat Kohli to become Ashwin's 435th victim in the red-ball format.

Earlier in the game, Ashwin - who is playing his 85th Test - left behind Sri Lankan spin great Rangana Herath (433 wickets) to enter in top ten leading wicket-takers in Test cricket.

Ashwin is now only behind legendary India spinner Anil Kumble as the second leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format. Kumble has picked up 619 Test wickets in 132 games and is fourth in the all-time leading wicket-taker in world cricket. Ashwin - who is overall ninth in the list - will now be looking to surpass former South Africa pace legend, Dale Steyn. Steyn picked up 439 wickets in 93 Tests and Ashwin has an opportunity to achieve this feat in the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka. India will be playing the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, which is another spinner's paradise.

Leading wicket-takers in Tests:

1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 133 matches 800 wickets

2. Shane Warne (Australia) 145 matches 708 wickets

3. James Anderson (England) 169 matches 640 wickets

4. Anil Kumble (India) 132 matches 619 wickets

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia) 124 matches 563 wickets

6. Stuart Broad (England) 152 matches 537 wickets

7. Courtney Walsh (West Indies) 132 matches 519 wickets

8. Dale Steyn (South Africa) 93 matches 439 wickets

9. R Ashwin (India) 85 matches 435 wickets

10. Kapil Dev (India) 131 matches 434 wickets