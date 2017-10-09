Cricket
Usman replaces Amir in Pakistan ODI squad

Mohammad Amir
Abu Dhabi, October 9: Usman Khan is set to make his first one-day international appearance after replacing Mohammad Amir in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Amir sustained a right shin injury during the second Test in Dubai on Saturday that ruled him out of contention for the five ODI matches in United Arab Emirates.

Left-arm paceman Usman has been given a chance to shine in the 50-over format in his stead, despite taking just one wicket in four Twenty20 internationals - he bowled Tamim Iqbal in the third T20 against a World XI.

However, Usman took figures of 5-46 as Habib Bank hammered Rawalpindi in Pakistan's first-class competition this month.

The ODI series begins on October 13 in Dubai.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Monday, October 9, 2017, 14:30 [IST]
