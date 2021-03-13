Uttarakhand police delete cryptic tweet on Kohli's dismissal

In the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli was out without scoring while going for quick runs.

The Indian skipper was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's bowling in the third over.

Virat Kohli blames India batsmen for lack of execution

Uttarakhand police via their Twitter handle highlighted how the helmet was not the only safety precaution needed while riding and one also needed to be careful to avoid getting out for a duck just like the India skipper.

"A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand police's tweeted from their official handle.

The ANI news agency reported that the Uttarakhand police deleted the tweet later as the idea of raising awareness backfired with fans expressing their displeasure.

England thrashed India by eight wickets with 4.3 overs to spare to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Tourists ease to opening win as Archer stars against below-par Kohli & Co.

After the loss, Kohli said that his side displayed a poor batting performance and as a result, the visitors made them pay.

"We just weren't aware enough of what to do on that kind of pitch. Lack of execution of some of the shots and something we've to address as batsmen".

India vs England 2021: Iyer feels the need to execute plans better

"The wicket probably didn't allow you to hit the kind of shots you wanted to, Shreyas' (Iyer) innings was an example on how you can use the depth of the crease and ride the bounce. It was a below-par batting performance and England made us pay," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

India will be looking to bounce back as they take on England in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

All matches of the T20 series will be held at the same venue. The T20 series will be followed by three One-day Internationals at Pune.