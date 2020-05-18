Vanautu Blast T10 League 2020: Schedule, Timing, Live streaming, teams and players details

New Delhi, May 18: After Vincy T10 Premier League was announced to resume cricketing action in the times of global coronavirus pandemic, there is another good news for sports lovers. Vanuatu Blast T10 League is set to host tournament starting May 21.

This T10 league is being organised by Vanuatu Cricket Association and the inaugural edition will see participation from three clubs in the country. The Republic of Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean.

Except for the opening day of the tournament which is a Thursday (May 21), all the remaining matches, including the final, in this league will be played on Saturdays. Two matches will be played on each day in a club-model T10 league.

This will be the first competitive cricket tournament since March that will feature 53 cricketers from the country, including players from the national side.

The last competitive cricket match with international stars was played on March 15 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020. The tournament was called off after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Teams Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer. MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy. Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei. First tournament after suspension due to Covid-19 The matches will start at 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM (Indian Standard Time). All the cricketing activities have been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the inaugural season of the tournament that will see three teams vying for the top honour.

Just under 1 week before the BETBARTER VANUATU BLAST Kicks off! We're pleased to announce BetBarter as our partner for the men's T10 competition! 🤝😎

Schedule May 21: Match 1: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST) Match 2: Ifira Sharks v Mighty Efate Panthers (9.30 AM IST) ______________________________________ May 23: Match 3: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls (7.30 AM IST) Match 4: Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls (9.30 AM IST) ______________________________________ May 30: Match 5: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks (7.30 AM IST) Match 6: MT Bulls v Ifira Sharks (9.30 AM IST) _______________________________________ June 6: Match 7: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST) Match 8: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks (9.30 AM IST) _______________________________________ June 13: Match 9: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls (7.30 AM IST) Match 10: FINAL (9.30 AM IST)