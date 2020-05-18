Vanautu Blast T10 League 2020: Schedule, Timing, Live streaming, teams and players details

Teams
Ifira Sharks:
Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.
MT Bulls:
Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.
Mighty Efate Panthers:
Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.
First tournament after suspension due to Covid-19
The matches will start at 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).
All the cricketing activities have been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the inaugural season of the tournament that will see three teams vying for the top honour.
Crictracker will be broadcasting the tournament on it's YouTube Channel.
|
Schedule
May 21:
Match 1: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST)
Match 2: Ifira Sharks v Mighty Efate Panthers (9.30 AM IST)
______________________________________
May 23:
Match 3: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls (7.30 AM IST)
Match 4: Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls (9.30 AM IST)
______________________________________
May 30:
Match 5: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks (7.30 AM IST)
Match 6: MT Bulls v Ifira Sharks (9.30 AM IST)
_______________________________________
June 6:
Match 7: MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST)
Match 8: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks (9.30 AM IST)
_______________________________________
June 13:
Match 9: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls (7.30 AM IST)
Match 10: FINAL (9.30 AM IST)