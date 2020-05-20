Vanuatu T10 Blast League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers

Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Schedule, Timing, Live streaming, teams and players details

Most of the countries have been affected by the deadly virus. However, Vanuatu has seen no positive cases and is gearing up to organize their first T10 tournament. Interestingly, all the matches will be streamed on SportsTiger mobile application.

The board has decided to commence the first edition with three teams - MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The tournament will get underway on 21 May with the game between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers at 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both the teams will look forward to put their best foot forward and start high octane with a win in the bag. Joshua Rasu will captain Mighty Efate Panthers, whereas, MT Bulls skipper Andrew Mansale will look to set the tone for his team.

Weather Report:

There isn't the slightest chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-30 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Pitch Report:

This ground has not hosted any popular recorded game due to which the stats are not available for the same. But, fans can expect a high-scoring affair as this is the first game of the day and the fresh pitch will be on offer.

Probable Playing XIs

MT Bulls:

Clement Tommy(WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson

Mighty Efate Panthers:

Jarryd Allan(WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

Captain:

Andrew Mansale

Vice Captain:

Brian Tari

Best 14:

Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Rival Samson, Jarryd Allan, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem

Match Details:

Date: 21st May 2020

Time: 7:30 am IST

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App