Varun Chakravarthy: Story of former architect who built Kolkata Knight Riders win with mystery spin

Now, standing on the podium of fame, Varun, whose five-wicket haul was the first for KKR since Sunil Narine's fifer in IPL 2012, once had to make a choice in his life. In 2015, Varun had to choose between cricket and being an architect, a job that was not giving him enough to make the ends meet.

The sunny Emirates Saturday underlined the fact that the career choice he made was not a wrong one.

"This is surreal. I want to thank my mother Hema Malini, father Vinoth Chakravarathy and fiancée Neha, and all my physios. Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn't able to meet my needs," said Varun in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Varun, who was later adjudged man of the match, said he enjoyed the wicket of Delhi Captain Shreyas Iyer the most among his five victims. "The last few games I didn't get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five. I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps," he said.

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan too lavished praise on Varun. "Varun is such a humble guy. He just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer," said Morgan.

In the IPL 2020, Morgan has been batting lower down the order and on Saturday he came after Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine. Morgan explained it.

"It is great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper all-rounder. Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs and the decision to bat Narine there (above Morgan) was all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon. Given the nature of the tournament, it is not a tournament where sides get 100 in top 10. You need a longer batting line-up than a strong one. That is why I am batting lower," said Morgan.