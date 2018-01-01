Cricket

Vidarbha beat Delhi to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title: Twitterati congratulate Fazal & boys

Posted By:
Vidarbha beat Delhi to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title: Twitterati congratulate
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Indore, Jan 1: Vidarbha cricket team on Monday (January 1) created history after beating Delhi by 9 wickets in the final to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Match Report

Chasing a paltry target of 29 runs in the fourth innings, Vidarbha achieved it for the loss of one wicket in five overs.

Delhi, who displayed some stellar batting performances in the premier domestic tournament, failed to live up to the reputation in the title clash. Rishabh Pant-led side couldn't produce a good show with the bat and scored 295 in the first innings while reached 280 in their second innings.

Vidarbha, who were playing in their first ever final, put up a stellar show with the bat and piled up 547 runs in their first innings to take a 252-run lead. But their lead proved too much for Delhi as they could only take a lead of 28 runs.

It was once again a stellar bowling show from Vidarbha, especially young pacer Rajneesh Gurbani, which helped them win the game. Gurbani returned with 8 wickets from the match, including a historic hattrick in the first innings.

On Sunday, Fazal-led Vidarbha ended day three of their final against Delhi with a commanding 233-run lead.

Vidarbha wicket-keeper Akhsay Wadkar, playing the fifth match of his first season, helped his team amass a massive 528 for seven at stumps as he scored his maiden first-class century.

Wadkar remained unbeaten on 133 off 243 balls. During his innings, Wadkar hit 16 boundaries and one six. Wadkar was ably supported by Siddhesh Neral, who entertained the crowd with his 92-ball half-century as he hit four boundaries and as many sixes.

Here's how cricketers and experts congratulated Vidarbha on their win:

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, January 1, 2018, 18:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 1, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS