Vidarbha beat Delhi to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title: Twitterati congratulate Fazal & boys

Indore, Jan 1: Vidarbha cricket team on Monday (January 1) created history after beating Delhi by 9 wickets in the final to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Match Report

Chasing a paltry target of 29 runs in the fourth innings, Vidarbha achieved it for the loss of one wicket in five overs.

Delhi, who displayed some stellar batting performances in the premier domestic tournament, failed to live up to the reputation in the title clash. Rishabh Pant-led side couldn't produce a good show with the bat and scored 295 in the first innings while reached 280 in their second innings.

Vidarbha, who were playing in their first ever final, put up a stellar show with the bat and piled up 547 runs in their first innings to take a 252-run lead. But their lead proved too much for Delhi as they could only take a lead of 28 runs.

It was once again a stellar bowling show from Vidarbha, especially young pacer Rajneesh Gurbani, which helped them win the game. Gurbani returned with 8 wickets from the match, including a historic hattrick in the first innings.

On Sunday, Fazal-led Vidarbha ended day three of their final against Delhi with a commanding 233-run lead.

Vidarbha wicket-keeper Akhsay Wadkar, playing the fifth match of his first season, helped his team amass a massive 528 for seven at stumps as he scored his maiden first-class century.

Wadkar remained unbeaten on 133 off 243 balls. During his innings, Wadkar hit 16 boundaries and one six. Wadkar was ably supported by Siddhesh Neral, who entertained the crowd with his 92-ball half-century as he hit four boundaries and as many sixes.

Here's how cricketers and experts congratulated Vidarbha on their win:

.... And Team #Vidarbha creates history !

Congratulations team for the thumping win and clinching your maiden #RanjiTrophy ! #VidarbhaBeatsDelhi pic.twitter.com/wM12zBLRLu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 1, 2018

Well done Vidarbha! First Ranji title!

Got some close friends who are invested in their cricket. So especially happy they won. 👏👏👏👍#RanjiTrophy2017 #Vidarbha — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 1, 2018

Congratulations to the new Ranji Champions 2017/18 #VIDARBHA well done my friend #Akshay urf Mukesh 😜 Top effort by this young fella #Gurbani #RanjiTrophyFinal #Bsports proud clothing partners & sponsors pic.twitter.com/7CKNfRnbwf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 1, 2018

Congratulations to each and every member of the Vidarbha Ranji Team on winning the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2018

#RanjiTrophy winners from the state of...

GUJARAT (8): Nawanagar (1), Western India (1), Baroda (5), Gujarat (1)

MAHARASHTRA (44): Mumbai (41), Maharashtra (2), Vidarbha (1) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 1, 2018

This is the 9th time Wasim Jaffer involved in a Ranji Trophy winning final. But this is the first time he has scored the winning runs. #RanjiTrophy #VIDvDEL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 1, 2018

Well well...Mumbai with a lot of ‘Mumbai’ stalwarts in their squad couldn’t win it this time around 😜 https://t.co/TmpHWuHFVh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 1, 2018

Most #RanjiTrophy 🏆 #BCCI

Mumbai - 41

Karnataka - 8

Delhi - 7

Baroda - 5

Holkar - 4

Hyderabad - 2

Bengal - 2

Maharashtra - 2

Rajasthan - 2

Railways - 2

Nawanagar - 1

Western India - 1

Madras - 1

Tamil Nadu - 1

Haryana- 1

Punjab - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 1

Gujarat - 1

Vidarbha - 1* — #Sports InsiderDaily (@SportsInsiderD) January 1, 2018

Congratulations vidarbha on winning their 1st #RanjiTrophy title .and rajneesh gurubani is find of the season — asif salmani (@asifsalmanimsd7) January 1, 2018

Well done Vidarbha. To come from nowhere to win the Ranji Trophy is an outstanding achievement. Biggest day in the lives of these players. Much respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 1, 2018

The Ranji Trophy has a never-before champion this year. Well played Vidarbha! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 1, 2018