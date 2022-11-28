Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits seven sixes in an over, scores double hundred

Ruturaj Gaikwad inning at a glance:

Runs: 220

Balls: 159

Fours: 10

Sixes: 16

SR: 138.4

As it happened:

The opening batter steered the ship in the Maharashtra inning after their early stutters. Maharashtra was put into bat by UP and was struggling at 123 for 3 after 29 overs. Gaikwad and Azim Kazi put on a 146-run partnership after that and in the end, it was Ruturaj who demolished the UP bowling to take the score beyond 300. He also scored 66.7% of total Maharashtra runs, which tells the impact of his knock.

Seven Sixes in an Over:

Gaikwad also created history after hitting seven sixes in the 49th over and which took his score beyond 200. He hit 6,6,6,6,6,6,6 to UP bowler Shiva Singh. The left-arm spinner was put under the sword as Gaikwad smashed seven maximums, one of which came in a free hit as well. 43 runs were scored in that over, which is a record in cricket history.

He also became the first player in the history of the game to hit seven sixes in an over. Previously, six sixes have been hit by Ravi Shashtri, Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs, Kieron Pollard and others.