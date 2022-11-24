Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Full Knockout fixtures list, Date and top performers

38 teams started the journey from the group stage and now only 11 teams have advanced to the knockout phase. Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Saurashtra have made it directly to the quarterfinals of the tournament, while six other teams will be playing the Preliminary quarter-final and the winners will advance to the last eight.

Karnataka and Assam finished with 24 points in the Elite Group B, but the Eastern state won their match against Karnataka, and by that virtue, they advanced to the quarter-finals directly.

Preliminary Quarter-final Schedule:

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala - 26th November

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai - 26th November

Karnataka vs Jharkhand - 26th November

Quarter-Finals Schedule:

Punjab vs TBA

Maharashtra vs TBA

Assam vs TBA

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

(All the quarter-finals matches will be played on 28th November)

The Semifinals are set to be played on 30th November, with the Final being played a couple of days later on the 2nd of December.

Top Performers So Far:

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan has scored 822 runs in 7 group-stage matches, which included a mammoth 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. His fellow Tamil Nadu teammate Sai Sudarshan is second in the list with 586 runs.





Jagadeesan (5), Sai Sudarshan (3) and Maharashtra's Rahul Tripathi (3) have scored the most numbers of centuries so far.





Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen has picked up the most wickets with 17, with Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik and Gujarat's Chintan Gaja completing the podium with 16 and 15 wickets respectively. Koushik has the chance to surpass Kuldeep as his team will play in the knockouts.





Vasuki Koushik is also the most economical bowler in the tournament so far with an economy of 2.57. He has bowled a total of 63 overs in the tournament to date.