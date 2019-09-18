Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini named in Delhi squad for Hazare Trophy, Dhruv Shorey to lead

By
pant

New Delhi, Sept. 18:

"Pant is expected to play at least first two to three games for Delhi as he will then report for the national team. Rishabh himself said that he wanted to play," Delhi senior team's chairman of selectors Atul Wassan told PTI.

The Indian team will be assembling in Visakhapatnam by September 29 for the opening Test against South Africa, starting October 2. Saini, who is not in the squad for the Test matches, is expected to be available for the better part of the National one-day championship, while opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has opted out of the current squad.

"Shikhar needs to go back to Australia to attend to some family matters. He has said that he will join the squad at a later date," Wassan said.

Pant's back up in the squad is former U19 captain Anuj Rawat. The squad also has IPL regular like Nitish Rana, apart from the talented duo of India U23 player Himmat Singh and Hiten Dalal.

Squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejrolia, Manan Sharma, Kunwar Bhiduri, Vikas Tokas, Tejas Baroka, Anuj Rawat.

Source: PTI

More VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 19:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue