Vijay Sethupathi pulls out of biopic after Muttiah Muralitharan's request

The star actor had been under tremendous pressure from nationalists, a section of film personalities and politicians in Tamil Nadu, to withdraw from the project.

Muralitharan also later requested Sethupathi to pull out saying an artist from Tamil Nadu should not suffer because of him.

"I don't like an outstanding artist from Tamil Nadu to be affected because of me. I request him to step aside since he should not face unnecessary hurdles in his career in future," Muralitharan had said.

Muralitharan bio: Tamil superstar 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi to play lead in '800'

Tagging the cricketer's statement on his Twitter handle, Sethupathi said 'Nandri (Thanks)...Vankkam,' and the cryptic message was meant to convey the actor's decision to pull out of the project.

Asked further on his 'thanks' tweet, the actor confirmed that it meant him opting out of the movie.

"It's all over and that's the meaning," Sethupathi told reporters.

The film, titled 800, was caught up in a controversy over Sethupathi's decision to play Muralitharan, who is believed to have supported Sri Lanka government during the civil war with the LTTE.

The cricketer responded saying he never supported the killings of innocent people and would never do that.

Muralitharan said obstacles were nothing new and he was not tired of it, adding all his achievements became a reality only after overcoming them.

Opposition is for political reasons: Muralitharan

The legendary spinner said he agreed to a biopic on him as it would give enthusiasm and determination to future generations in addition to young cricketers and such an initiative too has confronted impediments.

The off-spin wizard is the leading wicket-taker of all times with 800 Test scalps from 133 matches with 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 10-wicket hauls. From 350 ODIs, he has grabbed 534 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Muralitharan has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, and his wife Mathi Malar is a doctor based in Chennai.

In IPL 2020, the 48-year-old is working as the bowling mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.