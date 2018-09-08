Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Vijay signs up with Essex for County championship

Posted By:
India Test opener M Vijay will play for Essex in the English County
India Test opener M Vijay will play for Essex in the English County

Bengauru, September 8: Opening batsman Murali Vijay has signed up with Essex County Cricket Club and will represent them in the remainder of the 2018 County Championship campaign.

Vijay, who featured in the first two Tests of the ongoing Test series against England, is keen to return to the County Ground where he scored 53 in the first innings of India's practice game.

"I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can't wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches," Vijay said.

The 34-year-old will join up with the squad immediately, following Peter Siddle's return to Australia. Vijay has played in 57 Test matches for India, averaging 40.70, and has represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and King XI Punjab in the IPL.

Essex Head Coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled to add Vijay to the side. "We're delighted that Vijay has chosen to come here. He's a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order.

"Vijay's run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we're excited about.

"The campaign is coming to an end and we have some really big games over the next month, so getting someone in with the experience and international quality that Vijay possesses could make all the difference for us," he said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue