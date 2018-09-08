Vijay signs up with Essex for County championship

Vijay, who featured in the first two Tests of the ongoing Test series against England, is keen to return to the County Ground where he scored 53 in the first innings of India's practice game.

"I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can't wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches," Vijay said.

The 34-year-old will join up with the squad immediately, following Peter Siddle's return to Australia. Vijay has played in 57 Test matches for India, averaging 40.70, and has represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and King XI Punjab in the IPL.

Essex Head Coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled to add Vijay to the side. "We're delighted that Vijay has chosen to come here. He's a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order.

"Vijay's run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we're excited about.

"The campaign is coming to an end and we have some really big games over the next month, so getting someone in with the experience and international quality that Vijay possesses could make all the difference for us," he said.