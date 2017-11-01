Vinay Kumar six-for gives complete control for Karnataka

Pune, November 1: Karnataka seized control on the first day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match against Maharahstra at the MCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (November 1).

Skipper R Vinay Kumar was once again at the forefront of Karnataka charge with a six-wicket haul (6-59).

Inspired by the Davanagere pacer's spell, the visitors bundled out Maharashtra for 245 before reaching 117 for no loss.

The lone bright point in Mahrashtra's innings was a counter-attacking hundred by Rahul Tripathi (114b, 13x4, 3x6).

STUMPS, Day 1, Karnataka: 117/0, trail by 128 runs. Mayank Agarwal 50 (6x4s) & Ravikumar Samarth 47 (6x4s). #MHAvKAR #RanjiTrophy — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) November 1, 2017

The hundred by Tripathi, who had hammered six sixes in an over twice in local cricket, lifted the hosts from a precarious 28/5 to the eventual 245.

Naushad Shaikh gave him good support with a 69 (10x4) as the duo added 147 for an entertaining sixth-wicket alliance.

But the early struggle of Mahrashtra was a reflection of Karnataka's quality in new ball operations as Vinay, who took four wickets in his first spell, and A Mithun tore apart the Maharashtra top order.

In reply, Karnataka openers Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal showed how to negate new ball during an unbroken 117-run stand.

Samarth was unbeaten on 47 and Agarwal on even 50 when the stumps were drawn.