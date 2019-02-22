Vinod Rai: BCCI to consult govt on World Cup match against Pakistan; IPL opening ceremony cancelled

1. On the Indo-Pak WC match

"We are in talks with the government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match which is anyway far away," CoA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting. "We are expressing two concerns to the ICC. We will ask for more protection for players during the World Cup and we will tell cricketing nations to severe ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub," he said.

2. No bilateral matches with Pakistan

Rai said the BCCI will also write to ICC urging the world governing body to prompt other member nations to snap ties with nations that offer shelter to terror elements. "We'll write to ICC expressing our concerns about attacks that took place and that security of players, officials and everybody else must be taken care of. We're telling cricketing community that in future we must sever ties with nations from where terror emanates," said Rai.

3. No IPL opening ceremony

The CoA chief said the IPL 2019 will not have the usual extravagant opening ceremony and the money will be donated to the families of the Pulwama martyrs. "We'll not have a regular IPL opening ceremony and the amount of the budget for the opening ceremony will be given to families of the victims of this terror attack," said Rai.

4. Why the meeting was held

The meeting of CoA and other BCCI officials were held to mull the course of action pertaining to the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16. Several cricket associations and clubs had taken off pictures and memorabilia of Pakistan cricketers from their premises in the wake of Pulwama attack, while many Indian cricketers too had opined that India should boycott the match.