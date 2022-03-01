Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Centuries, Stats, Records and Upcoming Milestones - All You Need To Know

Kohli will also be eager to make the occasion memorable with his 28th Test century, something he has not scored since December 2019.

It is a long 28 months since Kohli has made an International hundred. Can he break the jinx at Mohali? Indian cricket fans will be eager for Kohli to do that and return to his heavy-scoring ways as a batsman.

But that 100th Test and a long overdue century is just one part of the Kohli story. The former Indian captain is set to achieve a whole lot more milestones.

Here’s then a comprehensive look at Kohli’s career and the approaching milestones.

1. Virat Kohli Test records

M: 99, Runs: 7962, Avg: 50.39, 100: 27, 50: 28, Highest: 254.

2. Virat Kohli records in ODIs, T20Is

ODI: M: 260, Runs: 12311, Avg: 58.07, 100: 43, 50: 64, Highest: 183.

T20I: M: 97, Runs: 3296, Avg: 51.50, 100: 0, 50: 30, Highest: 94.

3. Virat Kohli 100s in Tests

Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Test cricket — 7.

Kohli has scored most Test runs against England: 1960.

But his last 100 came against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at Kolkata in 2019. It is 28 months since he has made an international hundred.

4. Virat Kohli Test record against all opponents

Australia: Test: 20, Runs: 1682, Avg: 48.06, 100: 7.

Bangladesh: Test: 4, Runs: 392, Avg: 78.40, 100: 2.

England: Test: 27, Runs: 1960, Avg: 43.56, 100: 5.

New Zealand: Test: 11, Runs: 866, Avg: 45.58, 100: 3.

South Africa: Test: 14, Runs: 1236, Avg: 56.18, 100: 3.

Sri Lanka: Test: 9, Runs: 1004, Avg: 77.23, 100: 5.

West Indies: Test: 14, Runs: 822, Avg: 43.26, 100: 2.

5. Virat Kohli approaching milestones

38: Kohli needs 38 more runs to enter the 8000-run club in Test cricket. Currently, he has 7962 runs.

71: If Kohli can score a 100 at Mohali it will be his 71st international century and can be tied with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

1: No Indian batsman has scored a 100 in his 100th Test. If Kohli manages a 100 at Mohali, then he will be the first Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

Ponting remains the only batsman to score twin hundreds on his 100th Test.

Former England batsman Colin Cowdrey is the first player to make a 100 on his 100th Test in 1968.

6. List of Indian players who played 100 Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar: 200

Rahul Dravid: 163

VVS Laxman: 134

Anil Kumble: 132

Kapil Dev: 131

Sunil Gavaskar: 125

Dilip Vengsarkar: 116

Sourav Ganguly: 113

Ishant Sharma: 104

Harbhajan Singh: 103

Virender Sehwag: 103

7. Do you know these stats

Kohli has played 99 Tests so far. Apart from Kohli, the current Indian cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara (95), Ajinkya Rahane (82) and R Ashwin (84) are close to the 100th Test mark.

Former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India. Zaheer Khan (91), GR Viswanath (91) and MS Dhoni (90) are the other cricketers who played more than 90 Tests for India.