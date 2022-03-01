Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

It will be Kohli’s 100th Test match, and a wonderful achievement for a player who served Indian cricket splendidly in the last decade or so.

Here are essential info about the Test match like timing, venue and telecast details.

1. Kohli’s 100th Test: date

Virat Kohli’s 100th Test will begin on Friday (March 4). The former Indian skipper will thus become a part of an elite list of cricketers who have achieved this milestone.

2. Kohli’s 100th Test: Venue

Kohli’s 100th Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium also known as the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Kohli is yet to make a hundred in this venue.

3. Kohli’s 100th Test: Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The landmark Test will be shown live on Star Sports Networks. The live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

4. Kohli’s 100th Test: Time

The Test match, as it happens usually in India, will start at 9.30 AM IST.

5. No spectators at Mohali

However, there is a major drawback too. The BCCI won’t be allowing any spectators for the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting here March 4, which is incidentally legendary Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, a Punjab Cricket Association official stated.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the Covid-19 cases in and around Mohali while also taking into account that most of the Indian players will be linking up with their respective IPL squads just after the end of the second Test in a bubble-to bubble transfer.

“Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI,” PCA treasurer RP Singla said.