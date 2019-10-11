Virat Kohli scores his 26th Test century against South Africa, equals Steve Smith

1. Kohli equals Smith

Aussie batsman Smith was in terrific form in the Ashes against England, stacking up 774 runs. Along the way, Smith had overtaken Kohli who then had 25 hundreds and made it to 26 hundreds. Since then Kohli had gone six innings without a hundred, four against Windies and two against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. But at Pune, Kohli did not miss the chance to get a hundred.

2. Kohli goes past Vengsarkar

In the first half of the day at Pune itself, Kohli went past former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar's mark of 6868 runs. Vengsarkar made those runs at an average a shade above 45 while Kohli has currently an average just above 53.

3. Kohli 4th quickest to 26th ton

However, Kohli was the fourth quickest to 26th Test hundred, a deviation from the usual norm when he reaches the landmarks much ahead of others. Don Bradman is on top of the list with the Aussie legend reaching the mark in just 69 innings. Steve Smith reached 26 hundreds in Tests in 121 innings while Sachin Tendulkar was marginally ahead of Kohli with 138 innings, and the current Indian skipper needed 138 innings.

4. Superb conversion rate

Kohli now has 26 hundreds and 23 fifties in Test cricket and his conversion rate of 54.2 is second only to Don Bradman, who has a rate of 69, among batsman who has a minimum of 15 Test hundreds. India opener Shikhar Dhawan has a conversion rate of 58.33 but he has only 7 hundreds and five fifties from 34 Test matches