Virat Kohli achieves unique record; check his captaincy records in Tests, ODIs, T20Is

By
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Mumbai, December 6: India skipper Virat Kohli might not set the headlines ablaze with his batting of late as his last century came back in 2019.

But that apart Kohli on Monday (December 6) became the member of a rare club when India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. This will give Kohli the capain a fresh energey ahead of the series against South Africa, beginning on December 26, the Boxing Day -- most likely at the Johannesburg.

Kohli would also be keen to contribute more as a batsman as his century-less run has been extended to the second year, something that will annoy him despite the considerable success the team has had over the last two years, home and away.

Let’s a take a look at some of the feats achieved by Virat Kohli the captain.

1. 50 international wins in Tests, ODIs, T20Is

The 372-run win over New Zealand was the 50th Test victory Kohli has been involved as India cricketer. In fact, Kohli is the only cricketer to achieve this feat in International cricket.

3. Kohli Test captaincy record

Virat Kohli has led India in 66 Test matches winning 39 of them. He has lost 16 matches as skipper and drew 11. His success rate of 59.09 is the third best behind former Australia captains Ricky Ponting (62.33 per cent winning ratio) and Steve Waugh (71.52) in the top five. Ponting has led Aussies to 48 Test wins while Waugh captained them to 41 victories. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith holds the record of highest Test wins with 53 victories from 109 matches.

3. Kohli ODI captaincy record

Kohli has led India in 49 T20Is winning 29 of them. It is the second best number behind MS Dhoni who had led India to 42 wins in the shortest format. But he is the only Indian captain to have won bilateral T20I series in SENA nations — England (2018), South Africa (2018), New Zealand (2020) and Australia (2020). Kohli has also reached the 1000-run mark in T20I quicker than any other batsman. He achieved it in 30 innings, one more than Faf du Plessis of South Africa. He is also the highest run-scorer in T20Is, making 3227 runs at an average of 52.05 with a highest of 94.

4. Kohli T20I captaincy record

Kohli has led India in 95 matches and won 65 of them and lost 27. There were two abandoned matches and one tie. He has a win percentage of 70.43. Dhoni had led India in 200 ODIs winning 110 and losing 74. MSD has win percentage of 59.5. King Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 8000, 9000, 11000 and 12000 runs on ODI cricket. Kohli reigned as the No 1 ODI batsman in ICC Rankings for three years in a row and no one had such a long run.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 16:47 [IST]
