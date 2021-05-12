Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's COVID fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly Rs 11 crore raised

The Kohli couple themselves put Rs 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid COVID-19 relief. Their aim was to raise Rs 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated Rs 5 crore. "The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.

Earlier this month, a press release from the celebrity couple stated, "Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID relief in India."

The #InThisTogether campaign will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount.

Anushka said it has been painful to watch the suffering of people as the country's healthcare system struggled to cope with the caseload.

"Virat and I've been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we're all helplessly witnessing," Anushka tweeted.

Kohli said that he and his wife had tried to help as many people as possible in their fight against the dreaded virus. "We've been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever," he said.

(With PTI inputs)