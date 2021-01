Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl into their family

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli wrote.

In August 2020, the adorable couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. They got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017.

Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008.

The Indian skipper has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31. Kohli has represented India in 87 Test matches, scoring 7,318 runs with the highest of 254 not out. In T20I cricket, he has played 85 matches, piling 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43.

Kohli played just the first Test of the ongoing four-match Test series and then returned to India for the birth of his first child. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. This after they won the second Test at the MCG. The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin on January 15 at The Gabba in Brisbane as scheduled.