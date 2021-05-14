Cricket
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma raise over Rs 11 crore for COVID-19 relief, thank fans for support

By

Mumbai, May 14: India cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma have together raised Rs 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support the COVID-19 relief work in India.

The couple, on May 7, announced they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether, to raise money to help the country in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic. Kohli and Anushka made a donation of Rs two crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday (May 14) to thank their fans for their support and revealed the total funds raised stands at Rs 11,39,11,820. The amount will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic.

COVID-19: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 2 crore

Expressing gratitude, the 32-year-old cricketer said he is overwhelmed with the massive support the initiative has received. "Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, and helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are in this together, and we will overcome this together," he wrote.

Sharma said she is amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity shown by people. "We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn't be possible without you. Jai Hind," she wrote.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, 3,43,144 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day, taking India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)

