Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma voted cutest couple, Ravindra Jadeja pips Hardik Pandya as coolest all-rounder in online poll

Flipkart Video's poll-based game show titled 'Kya Bolti Public' asked some funny questions about their favourite cricketers and filmstars. And the response which the organisers received from the interactive poll-based game show has surprised all with googly answers chosen by the majority of respondents.

Maniesh Paul is known to entertain people and as host of the show, he sure is a riot of laughter. 'Kya Bolti Public' brings the right amount of entertainment with Maniesh's witty one-liners and fun questions, making it a delightful watch for viewers and participants.

The lockdown has seen our cricketers engage in different things like cooking, binge-watching, playing, or pursuing their hobby. The show has answers to some much-debated questions related to the biggest sport in our country, and India's pulse on how they feel.

Here are some responses that will leave you stumped!

Q. Who is the coolest all-rounder? - Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya

There seems to be a tough battle here; with a difference of just 3%, in the battle of coolness, it is Sir's sword that takes the lead over Pandya's swag. 53% of Indians voted for Ravindra Jadeja as the coolest all-rounder.

Q. Whose playing style is cooler - Rahul Dravid or Virendra Sehwag?

It is the Viru Paaji's iconic style where he sings melodic songs at one end and bats fiercely at the other end, that India finds cooler. While Dravid has always been calm, composed and cool-headed, he might just be giving people that icy-cold vibe. 70% of Indians voted for Virendra Sehwag and his carefree style of playing as opposed to Dravid.

Q. Who has a better haircut - Virat Kohli or Cristiano Ronaldo

No points for guessing this one. A whopping 81.50% of Indians love Virat's fabulous haircut over Ronaldo. Virat Kohli, India's cricket team captain is the most stylish of them all. He has a huge fan following not just for his magical innings on-field but also his personality and style off the field.

Q. Who do you think is the cuter couple? - Virat & Anushka or Saif & Kareena?

Cricket and Bollywood will always be endeared more than anything else in India. Virushka's chemistry is unmatched if you follow them on Instagram. Not only are they effortless at being adorable but their workouts together is #relationship goals. 81% of Indians find Virushka cuter than Saifeena giving them hands down win.

Q. Who is better at housework - Katrina Kaif or Shikhar Dhawan?

Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan 'bowled out' Katrina Kaif with his social media video doing household chores. Majority Indians feel Shikhar Dhawan did a better job at washing clothes and cleaning while his wife is busy doing make-up and attending phone calls on the side compared to Katrina's lessons in dishwashing.

