Virat Kohli appears in 400th match for India: King Kohli's records, statistics, impending milestones

1. The 400 Club

Kohli is the 8th Indian batsmen to go past the 400 mark. Yuvraj Singh has played 402 matches for India and the left-hander was the last Indian batsman to surpass the mark. Unsurprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar holds Indian and world record for the most number of international matches - 664. Former Indian captain and Kohli's predecessor MS Dhoni is in second place with 534 matches. Rahul Dravid is third in the list with 509 matches and former captains Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424) and Anil Kumble (403) occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth slots in the list.

2. Kohlis' records

Virat Kohli has so far played 84 Test matches and made 7202 runs at 54.98 with 27 hundreds and 22 fifties and that include seven double hundreds. In 241 ODIs, the Delhiite has scored 11524 runs at an average of 60.02 with 43 hundreds and 54 fifties. From 75 T20Is, Kohli has amassed 2633 runs at 52.66 with 24 fifties. That he has not scored a T20I hundred is the lone blemish in his otherwise brilliant numbers. And he is the only international batsman with an average of over 50 in all three formats.

3. Kohli set to break Jacques Kallis mark

Kohli is 56 runs shy of South African great Kallis' mark of 11579 runs in ODIs. Kohli currently has 11524 runs from 241 ODIs at 60.02. Kallis made those runs from 328 ODIs at 44.36. The list of highest run-getters in ODIs is led by Sachin Tendulkar who made 18426 runs followed by Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara (14234) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (13704).

4. Impending Kohli records

Kohli has so far scored 1292 ODI runs in 2019, which is 169 less than his own record of 1460 runs scored in 2017. If Kohli scores 71 runs, he can become the batsman who has scored the most number of runs against a single opposition - West Indies. Kohli currently holds the record too - 2220 runs against Sri Lanka.