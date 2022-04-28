Virat Kohli attends Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman's wedding with his wife Anushka Sharma, dances with teammates

The reception was organised at the RCB team hotel where every member of the IPL franchise had some fun inside the biosecure bubble.

Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman - of Indian origin - late last month. Soon after his wedding, the Australian all-rounder arrived in India for his professional commitments with RCB. The couple had a traditional Indian wedding and the videos from their marriage ceremony went viral on social media.

Apart from Kohli, RCB captain Faf du Plessis along with his wife and kids also attended the party. The former South African cricketer and his wife also sported traditional Indian outfits. While Du Plessis sported a kurta-pyjama and his wife draped in a beautiful saree.

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford also posted a couple of images on his Instagram and Twitter handles. Rutherford even shared an image with Kohli.

A few videos of Kohli and his RCB teammates dancing at the party are also doing the rounds on social media. Kohli and his fellow teammates were seen grooving to the tunes of 'Oo Antava', the popular dance number from the Telugu movie Pushpa. The Twitter handle of the movie also shared the video of Kohli's dance.

Watch the video:

Anushka also attended the party and she shared a couple of images with her cricketer husband and captioned it, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!"

Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batsman from Delhi hasn't had a memorable outing with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022. Kohli has scored just 128 runs in 9 games in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Kohli averages a meagre 16 and in his last four outings, the explosive batter hasn't even managed to touch the double-digit mark. He was dismissed for three ducks on the trot before scoring 9 against Rajasthan Royals.