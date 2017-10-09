Virat Kohli catches up with Dhoni's daughter Ziva

Bengaluru, October 9: Virat Kohli did not let his visit to lead India against Australia in a T20I match go waste, using the opportunity to visit Mahendra Singh Dhoni's house.

It was not just a meeting between the current Indian skipper and his predecessor. Kohli spent a good chunk of time with Ziva - Dhoni's daughter and posted a video of it in his twitter handle.

In the video, Kohli and Ziva were seen chatting on many things like dogs and cats and the Delhiite even imitated Ziva.

My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2017

India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket win at Ranchi.

The second T20I will be held at Guwahati on Tuesday (October 10).