Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in Test Cricket, joins elite club topped by head coach Rahul Dravid

Kohli achieved this feat on Day two of the Test match when he took the catch of South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma at the second slip off Mohammad Shami's bowling.

With that catch, Kohli not just achieved a milestone in his 99th Test but also became only the sixth cricketer, sans wicketkeeper, in Indian Cricket's history to complete 100-plus catches.

The list is topped by current India Head coach Rahul Dravid - who holds the world record of taking the most number of catches by a non-wicketkeeper. Dravid took a total of 210 catches in the longest format of the game in 164 Tests. Dravid is being hailed as one of the best slip fielders of all time and considered to have the safest pair of hands.

Along with his fellow India teammate VVS Laxman - who is second in the list amongst Indians (135 catches in 134 Tests) - Dravid formed a formidable pair at the slip cordon.

Sachin Tendulkar (115 catches in 200 Tests) is the third on the list for India while Sunil Gavaskar (108 catches, 125 Tests) and Mohammad Azharuddin (105 catches, 99 Tests) are fourth and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, at the end of play on day two, India were 57 for 2 in their second innings after dismissing South Africa for 210. Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and skipper Virat Kohli (14) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading South Africa by 70 runs.

Both the openers KL Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal (7) were back in the pavilion as Protea pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen got the hosts early breakthroughs at the start of the second innings.

Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side as they were dismissed by India for 210. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Mohammad Shami (2/39), Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) also played their part in wrapping up the South African innings.

It was a day that saw the fall of eleven wickets even as the pitch looked conducive for batting. The bowlers from both camps bowled in the right channels and were rewarded for their perseverance. India had scored 223 all out in 77.3 overs in their first innings.

Most catches by an Indian in Test Cricket:

Rahul Dravid: 209 catches, 163 Tests (Most in the World too)

VVS Laxman: 135 catches, 134 Tests

Sachin Tendulkar: 115 catches, 200 Tests

Sunil Gavaskar: 108 catches, 125 Tests

Mohammad Azharuddin: 105 catches, 99 Tests

Virat Kohli*: 100 catches, 99th Test