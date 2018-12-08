Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in Australia

1. Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian batting maestro has scored 1809 against Australia in their backyard from 20 matches and 38 innings at 53.20 with six hundreds and seven fifties. Tendulkar holds the record of most 100s by an Indian batsman in Australia and Kohli right now has five tons and two fifties.

2. VVS Laxman

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has always had a liking for Australia and his hundred at Adelaide in 1999 is part of folklore along with his epochal 281. So, it's no wonder that Laxman is in this list with 1236 runs in Australia at 44.14 with four hundreds and four fifties. Laxman played 15 Tests in Australia and 29 innings.

3. Rahul Dravid

The former Indian captain has always came up with his best against Australia whether that 180 in Kolkata or match-winning double hundred and fifty at Adelaide in 2003-04. Dravid has made 1166 runs from 16 Tests and 32 innings at 41.97 with 1 hundred and four fifties.

4. Virender Sehwag

The swashbuckling opener too has made more than 1000 runs in Australia and his most memorable knock was that hundred at Melbourne in the 2003-04 series. Overall, Sehwag made 1031 runs from 11 Tests and 22 innings with two hundreds and five fifties.