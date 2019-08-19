Virat Kohli completes 11 years at international cricket: Check out his 11 best innings

1. 116 vs Australia at Adelaide Oval, 2012

This was Kohli's maiden Test hundred, though India lost the series. But it was a fierce personal battle for Kohli, who waited four years to get a Test debut. He played some brilliant shots and stood up to the formidable Aussie attack.

2. 133 vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012

Kohli played wonderful unbeaten 133 that helped India chase down 321 in a mere 36.4 overs. He smashed 16 fours and two sixes and it was the early indication of the chase master inside Kohli.

3. 115, 141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

Kohli was India's lone fighter against Australia. First he made a hundred to ensure that Indai reach Aussies' total as close as possible. Then made a 141 while chasing a 360-plus target but his heroics went in vain as the home side emerged winner by 48 runs. But the knocks stood as a fine example of Kohli's desire to win.

4. 200 vs West Indies, Antigua, 2016

This was Kohli's first double hundred in Tests and it came at a ground named after a batsman he admire -- Sir Vivian Richards. The bowling attack was not any threatening but Kohli showed mental presence and fortitude to bat on and get a double hundred without getting distracted.

5. 119 & 96 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2013

The first innings hundred helped India reach 280 against a formidable SA bowling attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. And the second innings 96 along with Cheteshwar Pujara's 150 helped India set a big target and eventually earn a draw in the first Test at the Wanderers.

6. 183 vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 2012

This innings came immediately after his Hobart classic. Kohli hammered Pak bowling to the floor in this 148-ball innings and ensured that India went past the target of 331 without any hustle in the end. This was the beginning of the phase when Kohli started asserting himself on chase scenarios.

7. 160 vs SA, Capetown, 2018

Kohli made a 160 off 159 balls, one of the slowest in terms of run-rate and number of balls faced, but he ensured that India go past 300 on a tough pitch. With Indian spinners playing a big role, India won the third ODI and the series with ease. This time Kohli helped India set target, for change.

8. 154 vs NZ, Mohali, 2016

This innings was more a clinical chase than an explosive hunting down. Kohli did not hurry things on a slow pitch, and helped India go past the target with a little more than an over to go. It was an example of Kohli's ability to pace the innings as per demands of the game.

9. 120 vs WI, Trinidad, 2019

Once again, here the battle for Kohli was more with himself than the opposition. He went past fifty five times in ICC World Cup 2019 without getting a hundred. Kohli was desperate to get to that mark. And it showed in an animated celebration after going past the hundred. He followed it up with his 43rd ODI hundred in the next match.

10. 149 and 51 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

Kohli fought for India all alone. He made 149 innings, the lone score above 26 in the innings and took India 13 runs close to England's total of 287. India were in the chase of 211 till Kohli was at the crease but his dismissal on 51 ended India's hopes.

11. 153 vs SA, Centurion, 2018

It was another Kohli lone effort. His 153 was the only score above 50 in the innings and carried India past the 300-run mark. But another second innings collapse ensured that Kohli's heroics would go in vain. But the quality of his innings on a difficult pitch will remain in the memory for long.