Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket, wishes pour in on Twitter

By
Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket, thanks God for showering His blessing

Coolidge (Antigua), Aug 19: As India captain, Virat Kohli completed 11 years in international cricket and the Delhi cricketer says he couldn't have asked for more and thanked almighty for blessing him. Kohli is acknowledged by the best in the business and feted across the globe for his consistency.

Kohli, whose international career began in 2008, took to social media to share his emotions.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on his twitter handle with a couple of pictures depicting his journey.

The first picture was from his debut international game in Sri Lanka and the latest one from his hotel room in Antigua. India are currently touring the West Indies and are set to start the Test engagements on August 22 in Antigua after winning both the T20 and ODI leg.

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft. Kohli slammed his 43rd ODI hundred in the third ODI against the West Indies at Port of Spain that helped India win the series 2-0.

In his journey of 11 years in international cricket, Kohli has slammed 68 international hundreds and more than 20000 international runs.

The 30-year-old became the only batsman in the history of cricket to score 20000 international runs in a decade (2009-2019). On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting (18,962 runs), Jacques Kallis (16,777 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs) and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).

All this, before he has even turned 31 and the Indian skipper seems far from finished with all the existing batting records under imminent threat.

Fans also took to Twitter to hail the cricketer on his stellar international career and hailed the Indian captain as an inspiration for many.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
