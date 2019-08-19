Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket, wishes pour in on Twitter

Kohli, whose international career began in 2008, took to social media to share his emotions.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on his twitter handle with a couple of pictures depicting his journey.

The first picture was from his debut international game in Sri Lanka and the latest one from his hotel room in Antigua. India are currently touring the West Indies and are set to start the Test engagements on August 22 in Antigua after winning both the T20 and ODI leg.

From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. 🇮🇳🙏😇#forevergrateful pic.twitter.com/sTZ7tKEoMz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 19, 2019

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft. Kohli slammed his 43rd ODI hundred in the third ODI against the West Indies at Port of Spain that helped India win the series 2-0.

In his journey of 11 years in international cricket, Kohli has slammed 68 international hundreds and more than 20000 international runs.

The 30-year-old became the only batsman in the history of cricket to score 20000 international runs in a decade (2009-2019). On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting (18,962 runs), Jacques Kallis (16,777 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs) and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).

All this, before he has even turned 31 and the Indian skipper seems far from finished with all the existing batting records under imminent threat.

Fans also took to Twitter to hail the cricketer on his stellar international career and hailed the Indian captain as an inspiration for many.

ACROSS FORMAT'S.......!!



1 MAN

11 YEARS

386 MATCHES

426 INNINGS

20502 RUNS

64 NOTOUTS

243 HIGHEST

56.63 AVERAGE

25652 BALL FACED

2047 4s

193 6s

95 50s

68 100s

17 140s

13 150s

6 200s

53 MOM AWARDS

16 MOS AWARDS

228 CATCHES AS FIELDER

99 WINS AS CAPTAIN



11 YEARS OF #VIRATISM.. https://t.co/SHUu34PkyQ — Shreenivas Pawar (@shree_Pawar18) August 19, 2019

I followed the journey of this kid and now he's my biggest inspiration... I love you #KingKohli. You're the best in the world.#11YearsOfViratKohli#11YearsOFViratism https://t.co/KqB1QEuF5V — Ram Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@ImRam_107) August 19, 2019

No one can be better role model than you. exceptional talent and hard work

We are lucky to have you. Please continue this for another decade. https://t.co/haLQYswpdu — Raj Sikerwar (@rajsikerwar) August 19, 2019

@imVkohli - You are epitome of hard work and constant dedication🙏🙏 https://t.co/ENd4gqmp5D — Nikhil Agrawal (@Nikhil_Agrwl) August 19, 2019

Its treat to watch you bat. Wishing you all the success. Keep inspiring us. @imVkohli#bestintheworld https://t.co/K57tVJczNJ — Uday Patil (@udaypatil81) August 19, 2019

@imVkohli

The way you transformed yourself is a great lesson for all youngsters in India..

Having a dream is not wrong but to live to that dream is more difficult. https://t.co/WRVrH9DijE — kishore rajapantula (@kishorecae10) August 19, 2019

(With PTI inputs)