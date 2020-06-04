Virat Kohli condemns killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala, gets trolled instead for his 'selective outrage'

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state. Social media too was outraged with the inhuman treatment meted out to the animal and condemned it.

Condemning the act, India captain Virat Kohli too took to his official Twitter handle and expressed grief over the brutal act of humans towards an innocent animal and urged everyone to bring an end to these cowardly acts. "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," the Indian captain tweeted.

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020

Kohli's deputy in limited-overs Rohit Sharma, who is also an animal-rights activist, too was heartbroken and said that no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. "We are savages. Are we not learning? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty," he wrote.

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Kohli was criticised by some for his 'selective outrage' and questioned the Indian cricketer for not condemning other acts of violence happening around.

Are you appalled with this too, dude! Spare your fake outrage pic.twitter.com/AV4v4derJx — Quarantined Atmanirbhar (@ratheeshvij) June 3, 2020

Is aadmi se mujhe ab ghin aane lagi hai.... tapti dhup me paidal chalte majduron aur unke chhote chhote bacchon ko dekhkar ye besharm Tiktok bana rha tha..... — Khizer Patel (@khizer_patel) June 3, 2020

What about others who died in Delhi Riots & CAA/NRC revolts, hope you would have tweeted are put out a pic pic.twitter.com/oiIuexklaW — BigB (@BigB40298331) June 4, 2020

The guy who uploaded a video of acting like dinosaur the same day when 16 migrant workers got ran over by a train in India. https://t.co/3W9F8FsXsF — The Saudade Guy (@arunrajpaul) June 3, 2020

I really appreciated. For the same like you celebrities should rise voice against migration labours walking around states to reach home . Nothing help and no tweets.. Why Fear ah Kohli ?. — Unity Bird (@mks_subbu) June 4, 2020