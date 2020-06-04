Cricket
Virat Kohli condemns killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala, gets trolled instead for his 'selective outrage'

New Delhi, June 4: The killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has shocked the entire nation. The elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest on May 27. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state. Social media too was outraged with the inhuman treatment meted out to the animal and condemned it.

Condemning the act, India captain Virat Kohli too took to his official Twitter handle and expressed grief over the brutal act of humans towards an innocent animal and urged everyone to bring an end to these cowardly acts. "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," the Indian captain tweeted.

Kohli's deputy in limited-overs Rohit Sharma, who is also an animal-rights activist, too was heartbroken and said that no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. "We are savages. Are we not learning? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli was criticised by some for his 'selective outrage' and questioned the Indian cricketer for not condemning other acts of violence happening around.

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
