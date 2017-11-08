Virat Kohli consolidates position at the top of ICC T20I rankings

Bengaluru, November 8: Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 104 runs in the series have helped him consolidate his position at the top of the ICC table for T20Is as he has gained 13 points.

Kohli has increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points.

Openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) have also moved up.

India bowlers to move in the right direction are pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 26th), leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 22 places to 30th) and left-arm spinner Akshar Patel (up 17 places to 62nd).

Meanwhile, New Zealand have ceded the top place in the Team Rankings to Pakistan.

New Zealand have slipped from 125 to 120 points, with Pakistan taking the top spot at 124 points.

New Zealand are ahead of the Windies on decimal points while India have gained three points from the series but remain behind England on decimal points, in fifth place.