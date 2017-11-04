Virat Kohli credits Zaheer Khan for giving important advice on relationship with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 4: India skipper Virat Kohli has never hidden his relationship with his actor girlfriend Anushka Sharma and there have been numerous instances when he has admitted to his love for her.

His fans and even his critics have praised the Delhi boy, who will turn 29 on Sunday (November 5), for expressing his love towards the lady love both on and off the field.

Apparently, Virat has credited former teammate Zaheer Khan for helping him up with his vital advice when it came to important relationship advice.

"A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Mr Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don't try to hide it because you'll stress yourself. And on top of that, you're in a relationship, you're not doing anything wrong," revealed Kohli during a chat show Breakfast with Champions, hosted by Gaurav Kapur.

"I'm actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak. And he told me the right thing to do so I've followed it ever since," the 28-year-old added.

Kohli has time and again revealed how the actress helped him become a better person. The India skipper added that it was Anushka who helped him recover from the lean patch during 2014 India's tour of England.

Kohli suffered a lot of criticism for his poor show in English summer and there were those who even questioned the talented batsman's position in the side.

"2014 tour of England was the worst phase of my career due to my inconsistency. But I have learnt a lot from that phase," said Kohli.

"Luckily I have never tried to change myself over the years. But the flip has been because of her. That period in England in 2014. Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated," he added further.

"Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time... And then Australia happened (the tour in 2014-15 when Kohli scored four hundreds in four Tests) and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she also faced a lot of flak.

"We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour. I thought, "if you don't think this is right then no one can be in a relationship". According to you all - either get married or remain single. How can that be?," he added.