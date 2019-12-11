Virat Kohli dedicates his 29-ball 70 to wife Anushka on second anniversary day

It was not really surprising when Kohli, who was later adjudged man of the series for his two fifties at Hyderabad and Mumbai, termed his blitz fifty a special gift for Anushka. Kohli's rampage powered India to 240 after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul constructed a century opening alliance.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversery, it was a special gift (for Anushka). I was in the zone and I carried on," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli was happy that India ticked a box while batting first, posting a big total and then defending it successfully, something which has been a bit of an Achilles Heel for India.

"We had spoken a lot about it. It was about going out there and executing. I had told KL that he needs to bat on and hold one end. Batting first we won and it feels really good. I know I can contribute in all three formats. I think two guys in the middle with clarity and the way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key today. Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely.

"You don't really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs extra on the board. Playing the World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are," he said.

Rahul said the win would give a lot of confidence to the team as batting first and defending totals have been a problem area for the team.

"Both Rohit and Virat were in destructive mood. Happy that we won the series and every game is important for us leading up to the T20 World Cup in Australia. It's obvious that our record while batting first hasn't been that great and today it was a great opportunity and very happy that it came off.

"This will give a lot of confidence to the team and now we know what to do batting first. Each game will be important and a lesson for us before the World Cup," said Rahul, who was promoted as opener after Shikhar Dhawan was injured.