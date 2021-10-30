Virat Kohli defends Mohammed Shami: 'Lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion'

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the bitter 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been "outplayed".

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli said during a press conference here.

"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do.

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... and these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a "traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

However, support poured in from his many fans and celebrities from all walks of life too backed the bowler.

On cricket matters, Kohli said the India batting lineup needs to be motivated to counter Trent Boult's pace and swing in the T20 World Cup 2021 game against New Zealand.

"We obviously will come up against some quality bowlers in this competition and the intensity which this tournament operates at is very different.

“So we know that we have played against these individuals, it is not something out of the ordinary that is going to come our way.

“It all depends on how we take the field mentally and how we counter it if Trent says he wants to replicate what Shaheen did against us then he is motivated to do so and we need to be motivated to put pressure on him and counter that," said Kohli during the virtual pre-match press conference.