Virat Kohli dejected, says the defeat in the first Test hurts a lot

More than the margin, Kohli would have been broken by the fact that all India could manage in their second dig was 36 for 9, India's lowest ever Test score. Kohli reflected on it.

"It is very hard to put those feelings to words. We had a lead of 60-odd coming and just collapsed. You work hard for two days and put yourself in a strong position and then an hour puts you in a position where it's literally impossible to win. It really hurts," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Kohli said the team should have showed more intent in the second innings.

"I think we should have showed a little more intent, to be 100 for a wicket down might have been nice. They bowled similar kind of areas in the first inning as well but probably our mindset was to score runs. To be honest, there were some good balls but the ball didn't do anything drastic.

"I think it was the mindset, it was very evident. It felt like the runs were so difficult to come by and the bowlers got confident. I think it was a combination of lack of intent and the bowlers hitting their areas," said Kohli.

Kohli will now fly back to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple are expecting their first child. The skipper exuded confidence that the team will pick itself up in the second Test at Melbourne, starting on December 26, and get a better result.

"Obviously, you want to be committed to the team's cause, a result would have been really nice. But I'm pretty confident that the boys going forward will reflect on this and come back stronger on Boxing Day."

Pacer Mohammed Shami suffered a blow on his right elbow off the bowling of Pat Cummins and could not bowl in the second innings. Kohli said the team is waiting for a news on Shami.

"He's going for a scan now. He could hardly lift his arm. We'll get the scans now and will know more in the evening," said Kohli.